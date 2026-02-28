Billie Jean King Calls for Unity After Controversial Presidential Joke

Legendary tennis player Billie Jean King has responded to a recent controversy involving the U.S. men's Olympic ice hockey team. The players were criticized for laughing at a joke made by President Donald Trump during a congratulatory call, which was perceived as belittling the women's team, also gold medal winners.

On social media, King highlighted the importance of leadership beyond public appearances, stating that athletes compete for something larger than themselves. She stressed the significance of the victories achieved by both the women's and men's teams, urging mutual support regardless of gender.

Following backlash, members of the men's team, including captain Auston Matthews, expressed admiration for their female counterparts. The U.S. women's team declined a White House invitation due to scheduling conflicts but appreciated the recognition of their success.

(With inputs from agencies.)