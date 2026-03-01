Left Menu

United States Triumphs at Sydney Sail Grand Prix Under Canfield's Leadership

The United States claimed victory in the Sydney Sail Grand Prix, marking their first win since October 2023. Led by Taylor Canfield, the team executed a strategic race to finish ahead of Emirates GBR and Los Gallos Spain, while Australia's team missed the final for the first time.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-03-2026 14:25 IST | Created: 01-03-2026 14:25 IST
United States Triumphs at Sydney Sail Grand Prix Under Canfield's Leadership

The United States, led by skipper Taylor Canfield, clinched a significant victory at the Sydney Sail Grand Prix on Sunday, marking their first win since their October triumph in Cadiz. This victory was secured after Canfield's team delivered a flawless performance in the three-boat final.

Canfield expressed pride in the team's efforts, emphasizing their strategic approach and ability to stay ahead of the competition. Meanwhile, Emirates GBR, spearheaded by Dylan Fletcher, managed a tight win in the initial race, despite the challenges posed by light wind conditions.

In the final showdown, Canfield's crew maintained their lead from the start, defending it to the finish line. Falling short, Australia, under Tom Slingsby's leadership, failed to advance, marking a rare occurrence in their competitive history. SailGP remains a thrilling international event reiterating the intensity and discipline of sailing sports.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
'Over 4,000 km of highways built in TN since 2014, today happy to lay foundation stones for 2 major NH projects,' says PM Modi in Madurai.

'Over 4,000 km of highways built in TN since 2014, today happy to lay founda...

 India
2
Stranded in the UAE: Flight Cancellations Hit Madhya Pradesh Travelers Amid West Asia Conflict

Stranded in the UAE: Flight Cancellations Hit Madhya Pradesh Travelers Amid ...

 India
3
Over last decade, Railways undergone historic transformation: PM Modi in Madurai.

Over last decade, Railways undergone historic transformation: PM Modi in Mad...

 India
4
Alireza Arafi Joins Iran's Leadership Council

Alireza Arafi Joins Iran's Leadership Council

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Capitalist incentives could push AI toward catastrophic outcomes

AI becomes academic lifeline for remote university students

Is perceived usefulness the real reason students adopt AI chatbots?

Innovation or inequality?: The social cost of sidewalk robots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026