Golden Jubilee of SJFI: A Grand Return to the National Capital

The SJFI National Convention returns to New Delhi after 23 years, celebrating its Golden Jubilee. Organized by DSJA, the event brings sports journalists, administrators, and athletes together for a series of activities, including a Grand Sports Conclave, JK Bose Inter-Zonal T20 Cricket Tournament, and AC Bali Table Tennis Tournament.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-03-2026 12:58 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 12:58 IST
The Sports Journalists Federation of India (SJFI) is set to host its National Convention in New Delhi from March 13 to 16, marking a significant return to the capital after a 23-year hiatus. This year's convention is particularly notable as it celebrates SJFI's Golden Jubilee.

Organized by the Delhi Sports Journalist Association (DSJA), the event will gather sports journalists from all over the country, along with notable personalities from the world of sport, administration, and broadcasting. The convention is recognized by the International Sports Press Association (AIPS).

Spanning four days, the program will feature a Grand Sports Conclave with top figures in sports administration, the JK Bose Inter-Zonal T20 Cricket Tournament, the AC Bali Table Tennis Tournament, and various family and youth activities. The event will culminate with a grand Finals and Closing Ceremony.

