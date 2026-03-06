Left Menu

Axel Springer Acquires Telegraph Media Group for £575 Million, Ending Ownership Uncertainty

German media giant Axel Springer has acquired the Telegraph Media Group for £575 million, ending a period of uncertainty over the newspaper's ownership. The deal, which outmaneuvered a bid by Daily Mail's owner, promises to preserve the Telegraph's legacy and expand its reach, particularly in the United States.

German media conglomerate Axel Springer finalized the acquisition of Britain's Telegraph Media Group for £575 million, effectively closing a chapter of ownership indecision for the historic newspaper. The cash transaction disrupted rival bids, particularly one by Daily Mail and General Trust (DMGT).

Axel Springer reaffirmed its commitment to upholding the Telegraph's high standards of independent journalism and media plurality. The acquisition is the second-largest in Axel Springer's history, following its 2021 purchase of Politico. CEO Mathias Döpfner described it as both a privilege and a duty, intending to make the Telegraph "the most read and intellectually inspiring centre-right media outlet in the English-speaking world."

Faced with regulatory happenings and competition in the British media landscape, the company is coordinating with the UK government for necessary approvals. Culture Minister Lisa Nandy's public-interest intervention escalated existing regulatory reviews. The acquisition concludes a saga that began with the repossession of the Telegraph by Lloyds in June 2023.

