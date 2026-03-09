Gary Kirsten Named Head Coach of Sri Lankan Cricket Team

Sri Lanka has officially unveiled Gary Kirsten as the new head coach for its national men's cricket team, effective from April 15. Kirsten, the former South African cricket star, is renowned for his remarkable coaching accomplishments on the international stage.

Perhaps best known for steering India to a historic win at the 2011 ICC World Cup and propelling South Africa to the pinnacle of world cricket rankings in 2013, Kirsten brings a wealth of experience to the Sri Lankan side. He most recently served as a consultant for Namibia during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, as detailed by the ICC.

This strategic appointment follows the resignation of former head coach Sanath Jayasuriya after Sri Lanka's narrow 5-run defeat to Pakistan in the 2026 T20 World Cup's Super Eight stage. Kirsten, a celebrated South African player with over 14,000 international runs, will now focus on devising strategies for Sri Lanka's campaign in the 2027 ICC Cricket World Cup, co-hosted by South Africa, Namibia, and Zimbabwe.

(With inputs from agencies.)