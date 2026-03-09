Left Menu

India Hosts World Para Athletics Grand Prix: A Beacon for International Para Sports

India hosts the second edition of the World Para Athletics Grand Prix with participation from eight nations, showcasing the country's growing influence in para sports. Featuring 219 Indian athletes, including Paralympic stars, the event underlines India's role as a leading host for international para athletic events.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-03-2026 20:26 IST | Created: 09-03-2026 20:26 IST
  • India

India is once again spotlighting its global para sports prowess with the second World Para Athletics Grand Prix, commencing March 11 until March 13. Competitors from eight nations will vie for podium finishes, highlighting the rise of international para athletics in India.

Team India boasts the largest delegation, with 219 athletes ready to compete. The lineup includes notable Paralympic gold medallists like Mariyappan Thangavelu, Sumit Antil, and Praveen Kumar, alongside other emerging talents preparing to take international platforms by storm.

The event provides crucial exposure for India's athletes, with 74 international classification slots available for various impairments. Devendra Jhajharia, President of the Paralympic Committee of India, expressed enthusiasm about the growing global stature of para athletics highlighted by this tournament.

(With inputs from agencies.)

