Sports Headlines: Major Moves and Milestones in the World of Athletics

Brandon Hagel was fined $5,000 for an altercation in an NHL game. Key highlights in sports include the Phoenix Suns breaking the Hornets' streak and the Miami Dolphins releasing quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. In other news, Travis Kelce is set to stay with the Chiefs, and the Houston Texans re-sign Ed Ingram.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-03-2026 22:31 IST | Created: 09-03-2026 22:31 IST
Brandon Hagel of the Tampa Bay Lightning faces a $5,000 penalty following an aggressive altercation with Rasmus Dahlin from the Buffalo Sabres, as announced by the NHL Player Safety department.

In NBA action, the Phoenix Suns thwarted the Charlotte Hornets' impressive 10-game road victory streak, with Devin Booker delivering a stellar performance.

NFL news includes the Miami Dolphins releasing Tua Tagovailoa, whose career was marred by multiple concussions, and headlines other league contract renewals and trades.

(With inputs from agencies.)

