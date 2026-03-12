Left Menu

Foxborough United: FIFA World Cup 2026 Secured

Foxborough, Massachusetts has resolved its funding issue for hosting seven FIFA World Cup 2026 matches at Gillette Stadium. An agreement with Boston Soccer 2026 and Kraft Sports ensures security costs will be covered. This marks a pivotal moment as the town moves forward in hosting duties without financial burden.

The fate of World Cup matches slated for Foxborough this summer is now secured. The town, home to the New England Patriots' Gillette Stadium, had withheld a critical license necessary for the June and July games due to an unresolved $7.8 million funding issue for security costs.

A breakthrough occurred late Wednesday when Foxborough officials, alongside Boston Soccer 2026 and Gillette Stadium owner Kraft Sports and Entertainment, issued a joint statement confirming they had reached a financial agreement. This will allow the granting of the entertainment license at the upcoming hearing, ensuring the FIFA World Cup 2026 matches proceed as planned.

The compromise involves Boston Soccer 2026 advancing funds for security-related expenses, with Kraft Sports guaranteeing these funds, thus eliminating any financial burden on the town. Although federal funding initially expected from President Trump's bill remains delayed, this arrangement secures the World Cup events' security needs.

