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Kushal Das: The Visionary Behind India's Football Transformation

Veteran sports administrator Kushal Das, known for his pivotal role in Indian football's development, has passed away at 65. As AIFF General Secretary, Das was instrumental in organizing major events like the 2017 FIFA U-17 World Cup in India and bringing transformative changes to Indian football's structure and finances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-03-2026 15:06 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 15:06 IST
Kushal Das: The Visionary Behind India's Football Transformation
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  • India

Kushal Das, a veteran administrator lauded for his transformative role in Indian football, passed away at the age of 65. His contributions to Indian football are widely recognized, notably organizing the 2017 FIFA U-17 World Cup, which was hailed as a game-changer.

During his tenure as the General Secretary of the All India Football Federation (AIFF), Das was instrumental in securing significant events, including hosting the AFC Women's Asian Cup and the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup. His strategic partnerships ensured financial stability and growth for AIFF, notably through the creation of the Indian Super League.

Das' impactful leadership included launching the Golden Baby Leagues and focusing on youth development. His tenure coincided with dramatic changes in Indian football administration, setting a foundation for future growth. His passing marks the end of an era marked by significant milestones and progress in Indian football.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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