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KKR Strengthens Pace Lineup with Muzarabani Signing

Kolkata Knight Riders have signed Zimbabwe pacer Blessing Muzarabani ahead of the 2026 IPL season. Muzarabani, known for his bowling prowess in T20 International cricket, replaces Mustafizur Rahman in KKR's lineup, bringing experience and depth to the team's pace attack. His addition follows a standout performance at the T20 World Cup.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 13-03-2026 19:26 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 19:26 IST
KKR Strengthens Pace Lineup with Muzarabani Signing
Blessing Muzarabani
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic move to bolster their bowling attack, the Kolkata Knight Riders have secured the services of Zimbabwe's Blessing Muzarabani for the 2026 Indian Premier League season. Muzarabani's inclusion is expected to significantly enhance KKR's pace options.

Muzarabani, who comes in place of former pacer Mustafizur Rahman, was pivotal in Zimbabwe's journey to the Super Eights in the recent T20 World Cup. His 13 wickets in the tournament earned him a spot among the top wicket-takers, showcasing his expertise and effectiveness on the field.

Muzarabani is anticipated to join the KKR squad by March 17, bringing with him considerable T20 experience, boasting over 90 wickets in international matches. His arrival is set to add a new dimension to KKR's pace bowling arsenal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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