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Stephen Constantine Returns as Rwanda Manager

Stephen Constantine has been appointed as Rwanda's football manager on a two-year contract. He previously managed the Rwandan team in 2014 for eight months. Constantine's diverse coaching experience includes stints in India, Nepal, Pakistan, Malawi, and Sudan. His first game will be against Grenada.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kigali | Updated: 13-03-2026 21:50 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 21:50 IST
Stephen Constantine Returns as Rwanda Manager
  • Country:
  • Rwanda

Stephen Constantine, an Englishman, has been appointed as the manager of the Rwanda football team on a two-year contract, as announced by the country's football federation. This marks his return to the Rwandan team, which he briefly coached in 2014 for eight months.

Constantine brings with him a wealth of international experience, having previously managed teams in India, with two separate spells, as well as Nepal and Pakistan in Asia, and Malawi and Sudan in Africa. His impressive coaching portfolio makes him a valuable asset to Rwanda's football aspirations.

Constantine's debut match in his new role is set against Grenada in Kigali on March 27. Following that, the team will face either Estonia or Kenya, continuing their journey in the FIFA Series tournament. This appointment is seen as a strategic move to enhance the competitiveness of Rwanda's football on the international stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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