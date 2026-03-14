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Dramatic Twist in Safari Rally: Ogier Closes in on Solberg

Sebastien Ogier narrowed the gap to just one second behind his Toyota teammate Oliver Solberg in Kenya's Safari Rally despite starting the day over a minute behind. As Ogier charged forward under challenging conditions, Solberg faced various setbacks including tyre damage, altering the competition dynamics significantly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-03-2026 02:08 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 02:08 IST
Dramatic Twist in Safari Rally: Ogier Closes in on Solberg
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The dramatic Safari Rally in Kenya saw nine-time world champion Sebastien Ogier come within a second of overtaking Toyota teammate Oliver Solberg. This development unfolded despite Ogier starting the day a minute behind on a gripping Friday.

Challenging terrain around Lake Naivasha posed significant hurdles, further complicating matters. As Solberg dealt with off-road excursions and a puncture that lost valuable seconds, the contest intensified. Meanwhile, Ogier dominated stages four, seven, and nine, showcasing a blend of skill and audacity.

Saturday's stage takes the rally to Lake Elmenteita, marking a crucial phase leading to Sunday's grand finale. In a race fraught with potential upsets, every second counts, with competitors acutely aware of the stakes and unpredictability permeating the African round of the championship.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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