Sports World Buzz: From Keegan Bradley's Ryder Cup Reflections to WNBA Negotiations

'Heartbroken' Keegan Bradley admitted that his Ryder Cup defeat continues to weigh heavily on him. Despite returning to his normal routine on the PGA Tour, the sting of the 15-13 loss last year still lingers, as he tries to focus on the future.

The Los Angeles Rams are showing interest in Philadelphia Eagles WR A.J. Brown, following their signing of Davante Adams last year. The Rams, alongside the Patriots, are exploring a trade for Brown, who was pivotal in the Eagles' Super Bowl victory.

Star forward Auston Matthews of the Toronto Maple Leafs will sit out the rest of the season due to a torn MCL, the team stated. Matthews sustained the injury in a recent game, significantly impacting the Maple Leafs moving forward.

(With inputs from agencies.)