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Russell Dominates Chinese Grand Prix Sprint Amidst Radical Formula 1 Changes

George Russell, racing for Mercedes, won the Chinese Grand Prix sprint race, extending his early-season success. Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton placed second and third, respectively. The season's new engine regulations present challenges, with drivers like Max Verstappen struggling, highlighting adaptative competitions in Formula 1 this year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shanghai | Updated: 14-03-2026 12:03 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 12:03 IST
Russell Dominates Chinese Grand Prix Sprint Amidst Radical Formula 1 Changes
George Russell
  • Country:
  • China

In a display of sheer dominance, George Russell of Mercedes clinched the sprint race at the Chinese Grand Prix, solidifying his early lead in the fresh Formula 1 season.

Following him, Ferrari's Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton took second and third places, respectively, as Russell capitalized on his recent victory in Australia by pulling ahead in the 19-lap sprint.

The season, marked by radical engine and chassis changes, has proven challenging for many, including Max Verstappen, who finished ninth. The full race, where Mercedes remains favored, is set for Sunday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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