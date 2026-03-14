Russell Dominates Chinese Grand Prix Sprint Amidst Radical Formula 1 Changes

In a display of sheer dominance, George Russell of Mercedes clinched the sprint race at the Chinese Grand Prix, solidifying his early lead in the fresh Formula 1 season.

Following him, Ferrari's Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton took second and third places, respectively, as Russell capitalized on his recent victory in Australia by pulling ahead in the 19-lap sprint.

The season, marked by radical engine and chassis changes, has proven challenging for many, including Max Verstappen, who finished ninth. The full race, where Mercedes remains favored, is set for Sunday.

(With inputs from agencies.)