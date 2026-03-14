China Advances to Asian Cup Semi-finals with Extra-time Victory

China advanced in the Women's Asian Cup, securing their place in the semi-finals with a 2-0 victory against Taiwan in Perth on Saturday. The game was tight through regular time, with no goals scored in the initial 90 minutes.

It was in extra time that China broke the deadlock, courtesy of Shao Ziqin, who scored four minutes into the additional period. However, China missed a chance to extend their lead ten minutes later when Wurigumula's penalty was saved.

The victory was ultimately sealed by an own goal from Taiwan's Chen Ying-hui. China is set to face Australia in the next round and also secured their spot in the upcoming Women's World Cup in Brazil, while Taiwan faces playoffs in hopes of joining them.

(With inputs from agencies.)