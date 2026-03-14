Saina Nehwal Makes a Play for Badminton's Traditional Scoring System

Olympic medallist Saina Nehwal has voiced her concerns over the Badminton World Federation's (BWF) proposed scoring system changes. Nehwal argues that the current 21-point format is crucial for maintaining the sport's intensity and competitive spirit.

BWF's plan to shift to a 3x15 scoring format will be voted on at the annual meeting in April. Nehwal emphasizes the importance of considering the tradition and challenges of badminton when implementing changes. "If changes are introduced, they should ensure that the quality of rallies and competitive balance are not affected," she stated.

In addition to her critique of the scoring proposal, Nehwal highlights the lack of recovery time in badminton's packed schedule, which may lead to increased injuries and burnout. She continued, "Recovery periods between major tournaments and support for sports science are essential." Nehwal also praised emerging talents like Lakshya Sen, crediting their success to fitness, discipline, and mental toughness.

(With inputs from agencies.)