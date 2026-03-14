I M Vijayan: Navigating Politics with a Sportsman’s Spirit

Former Indian football icon I M Vijayan has revealed that he has been approached by various political parties to contest in upcoming elections. However, the sports star has declined these offers, citing his desire to remain nonpartisan and enjoy the support of all people.

Speaking at a press briefing, Vijayan mentioned receiving a BJP ticket offer from Union Minister Suresh Gopi and a BJP representative from New Delhi. Similar proposals came from the Congress and the LDF, but Vijayan emphasized his commitment to staying unattached to any political party.

He acknowledged the assistance he received throughout his career from various political fronts, from a police job to a prestigious Padma Shri award. Expressing his interest in accepting a Rajya Sabha nomination, Vijayan hopes to focus on promoting sports, as did fellow athlete P T Usha.