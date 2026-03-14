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I M Vijayan: Navigating Politics with a Sportsman’s Spirit

Former Indian football star I M Vijayan has turned down offers from multiple political parties to contest upcoming elections. However, he expressed openness to a Rajya Sabha nomination. Despite past support from various political fronts, Vijayan remains nonpartisan, prioritizing the love and support of all people.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thrissur | Updated: 14-03-2026 14:07 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 14:07 IST
I M Vijayan: Navigating Politics with a Sportsman’s Spirit
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  • India

Former Indian football icon I M Vijayan has revealed that he has been approached by various political parties to contest in upcoming elections. However, the sports star has declined these offers, citing his desire to remain nonpartisan and enjoy the support of all people.

Speaking at a press briefing, Vijayan mentioned receiving a BJP ticket offer from Union Minister Suresh Gopi and a BJP representative from New Delhi. Similar proposals came from the Congress and the LDF, but Vijayan emphasized his commitment to staying unattached to any political party.

He acknowledged the assistance he received throughout his career from various political fronts, from a police job to a prestigious Padma Shri award. Expressing his interest in accepting a Rajya Sabha nomination, Vijayan hopes to focus on promoting sports, as did fellow athlete P T Usha.

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