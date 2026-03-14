Kimi Antonelli Breaks Formula One Record with Youngest Pole Position

Italian teenager Kimi Antonelli has rewritten the Formula One history books by becoming the youngest driver ever to clinch pole position for a full grand prix, achieving the feat for Mercedes in China.

The 19-year-old outpaced his championship-leading teammate George Russell by 0.222 seconds during the qualifying session. While Russell endured mechanical challenges, Antonelli remained focused and delivered a stellar performance, breaking Sebastian Vettel's record set in 2008.

This achievement marks a significant milestone for Antonelli, who had previously secured the youngest polesitter title in a different format after leading qualifying for the Miami sprint last year. The incident-ridden qualifying session saw various challenges for other top drivers like Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen, setting the stage for an exciting race.

(With inputs from agencies.)