Kimi Antonelli Breaks Formula One Record with Youngest Pole Position
Italian teenager Kimi Antonelli made history by becoming the youngest Formula One driver to secure pole position for a grand prix, outpacing his Mercedes teammate George Russell in China. Despite facing challenges, Antonelli's impressive performance and the strategic effort of the team highlight a promising future in the sport.
Italian teenager Kimi Antonelli has rewritten the Formula One history books by becoming the youngest driver ever to clinch pole position for a full grand prix, achieving the feat for Mercedes in China.
The 19-year-old outpaced his championship-leading teammate George Russell by 0.222 seconds during the qualifying session. While Russell endured mechanical challenges, Antonelli remained focused and delivered a stellar performance, breaking Sebastian Vettel's record set in 2008.
This achievement marks a significant milestone for Antonelli, who had previously secured the youngest polesitter title in a different format after leading qualifying for the Miami sprint last year. The incident-ridden qualifying session saw various challenges for other top drivers like Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen, setting the stage for an exciting race.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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