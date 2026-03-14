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PCB to Pursue Legal Action Against Blessing Muzarabani Over IPL Contract

The PCB plans legal action against Zimbabwean bowler Blessing Muzarabani for signing an IPL contract with Kolkata Knight Riders, breaching his PSL commitment with Islamabad United. The board wants to reinforce the importance of adhering to contracts amid IPL-PSL scheduling conflicts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lahore | Updated: 14-03-2026 16:03 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 16:03 IST
PCB to Pursue Legal Action Against Blessing Muzarabani Over IPL Contract
Blessing Muzarabani
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is preparing to take legal action against Zimbabwean fast bowler Blessing Muzarabani after he inked a deal with the IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders, stepping away from his existing contract with Islamabad United in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

A reliable source within the board indicated on Saturday that its legal department has been tasked with filing a case against Muzarabani, who replaced Bangladesh's pacer Mustafizur Rahman for the IPL under the directions of the BCCI.

The clash between the IPL and PSL schedules has brought tensions, with the PCB signaling a stern warning to players about contract adherence. Muzarabani, originally tapped by Islamabad United to replace West Indian bowler Shamar Joseph, now faces similar consequences as South Africa's Corbin Bosch, who was penalized for a comparable contract breach between leagues last year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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