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Indian Athlete Lokesh Sathyanathan Leaps to Gold with Record Jump

Lokesh Sathyanathan set an indoor national record by winning gold in the men's long jump at the NCAA Indoor Championships. With a jump of 8.21m, he became the third-best Indian long jumper. His achievements honor his late mother and reflect a career full of potential and dedication.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-03-2026 16:04 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 16:04 IST
Indian Athlete Lokesh Sathyanathan Leaps to Gold with Record Jump
  • Country:
  • India

Young Indian athlete Lokesh Sathyanathan achieved a remarkable feat at the NCAA Indoor Championships in Fayetteville, Arkansas, clinching the gold medal in the men's long jump.

With a leap of 8.21 meters, Lokesh set a new indoor national record and became the third all-time best among Indian long jumpers, trailing only Jeswin Aldrin and Murali Sreeshankar.

His journey to victory honors his late mother and showcases his determination and talent in the sport, fueling a career marked by extraordinary potential and dedication.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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