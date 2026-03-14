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Mandya's Sporting Future: A New Era with Khelo India Initiative

Union ministers laid the foundation stone for a sports complex in Mandya under the Khelo India scheme. The facility aims to boost sports culture and support athletes from the region. The ceremony highlighted Mandya's contributions to sports and included CSR initiatives distributing electric vehicles and technology to schools.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mandya | Updated: 14-03-2026 17:49 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 17:49 IST
Mandya's Sporting Future: A New Era with Khelo India Initiative
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Union Ministers Mansukh Mandaviya and H D Kumaraswamy ceremoniously launched a Rs 14-crore sports complex in Mandya as part of the Centre's Khelo India scheme, aiming to foster a vibrant sports culture.

The state-of-the-art facility, envisioned to nurture future champions, will be constructed at the University of Agricultural Sciences' VC Farm.

CSR initiatives complemented the event, distributing electric vehicles for the specially-abled, and tech equipment to schools, solidifying Mandya's commitment to sports excellence and community welfare.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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