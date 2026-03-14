Mandya's Sporting Future: A New Era with Khelo India Initiative

Union Ministers Mansukh Mandaviya and H D Kumaraswamy ceremoniously launched a Rs 14-crore sports complex in Mandya as part of the Centre's Khelo India scheme, aiming to foster a vibrant sports culture.

The state-of-the-art facility, envisioned to nurture future champions, will be constructed at the University of Agricultural Sciences' VC Farm.

CSR initiatives complemented the event, distributing electric vehicles for the specially-abled, and tech equipment to schools, solidifying Mandya's commitment to sports excellence and community welfare.

(With inputs from agencies.)