SiXiT's Bold Leap: From Grassroots to Cricket Giants

SiXiT, a burgeoning name in the cricket industry, has ambitiously set a target to achieve Rs 300 crore in revenue within the next three years, as announced on Saturday.

Enlisting Indian cricketer Arshdeep Singh as the Brand Ambassador for their Cricket Ball category, SiXiT is eager to expand its product line and widen its distribution network. The company, currently valued at Rs 125 crore, plans to reach its revenue goal through product expansion and increased grassroots cricket engagement.

Based in Madurai, Tamil Nadu, with a workforce of over 1,000, SiXiT has rolled out a new line of cricket kits and strengthened its distribution network, boasting over 2,000 distributors and availability in over 50,000 retail outlets across India. Bhavin Lakhlani, SiXiT's Sales Head, highlighted the company's evolution alongside India's grassroots cricket culture.

(With inputs from agencies.)