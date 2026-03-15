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Wales Triumph Over Italy to End Six Nations Losing Streak

Wales defeated Italy 31-17, concluding a series of 15 consecutive Six Nations defeats. In front of 70,000 fans at the Principality Stadium, Wales scored four tries to Italy's three, marking their first Six Nations win in 1,099 days. The result offers hope of avoiding the tournament's wooden spoon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-03-2026 00:49 IST | Created: 15-03-2026 00:49 IST
Wales Triumph Over Italy to End Six Nations Losing Streak
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Wales delivered a powerful performance against Italy, ending their Six Nations campaign with a convincing 31-17 victory, snapping a streak of 15 consecutive defeats. The clash at the Principality Stadium witnessed Wales crossing the try line four times, much to the delight of the 70,000 home supporters.

The Welsh team gained an early lead, with Aaron Wainwright scoring two tries in the first half, followed by captain Dewi Lake, giving Wales a 21-0 advantage at halftime. Dan Edwards added a fourth try and a drop goal, pushing Wales to a commanding lead before Italy's late attempts to close the gap.

Italy, fresh from a historic win against England, struggled to catch up despite three tries in the second half. The victory is a significant morale booster for Wales, who, despite finishing bottom, showcased resilience and potential for future success.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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