Football Legends Kluivert and Seedorf Support Suriname's World Cup Quest
Dutch football icons Patrick Kluivert and Clarence Seedorf are aiding Suriname's World Cup playoff efforts as they strive for their first-ever finals appearance. Suriname will face Bolivia and possibly Iraq, with coaching staff changes adding momentum to their World Cup campaign.
- Country:
- Netherlands
Dutch football legends Patrick Kluivert and Clarence Seedorf are lending their expertise to Suriname's World Cup playoff preparations. As Suriname aims for a historic finals debut, they face off against Bolivia in Monterrey, Mexico on March 26, with a win setting them up against Iraq on March 31 for a coveted spot in the finals hosted by Canada, Mexico, and the United States.
Suriname team general manager, Brian Tevreden, clarified, "It is not an official position," highlighting Seedorf's continued role with the Dutch federation while serving as a key advisor and ambassador for Suriname, alongside Kluivert. Both legendary players have personal ties to Suriname, adding a deeper layer of support.
Following the resignation of coach Stanley Menzo after failing to secure direct World Cup qualification, Henk ten Cate has taken the helm with notable support from ex-Dutch internationals Winston Bogarde and Jimmy Floyd-Hasselbaink. The new team leadership is expected to enhance Suriname's chances in the upcoming playoff matches.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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