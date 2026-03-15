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Ramos' Last-minute Heroics Secure France's Six Nations Triumph

Thomas Ramos secured France's victory in the Six Nations with a crucial last-minute penalty against England. The thrilling 48-46 win marked France's third title in five years. Louis Bielle-Biarrey also starred with four tries, leading Les Bleus ahead of Ireland. England finished fifth, achieving just one victory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-03-2026 03:45 IST | Created: 15-03-2026 03:45 IST
Ramos' Last-minute Heroics Secure France's Six Nations Triumph

Thomas Ramos clinched a sensational win for France in the Six Nations, delivering a decisive penalty to defeat England in a captivating 48-46 finish at Stade de France.

Louis Bielle-Biarrey was instrumental, scoring four tries to propel Les Bleus to 21 points, surpassing Ireland who overcame Scotland 43-21. England ended in fifth place, marking the first time they've won only one match.

With this victory, France secured their eighth Six Nations title, surpassing England by one and leading Ireland and Wales by two.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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