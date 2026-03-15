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France's New Rugby Prodigy: Louis Bielle-Biarrey Shines in Six Nations Triumph

French rugby sensation Louis Bielle-Biarrey has been praised by national team coach Fabien Galthie as a 'lethal weapon' following his remarkable performance in the Six Nations tournament. Bielle-Biarrey's extraordinary prowess helped secure a dramatic victory over England, reinforcing his status as one of the leading finishers internationally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-03-2026 05:59 IST | Created: 15-03-2026 05:59 IST
France's New Rugby Prodigy: Louis Bielle-Biarrey Shines in Six Nations Triumph

Coach Fabien Galthie of France heralded Louis Bielle-Biarrey as a 'lethal weapon' akin to Antoine Dupont after Bielle-Biarrey's impressive four-try performance secured a dramatic Six Nations title against England.

The young winger increased his tournament tally to nine, surpassing his previous record and asserting himself as a formidable finisher in the global arena, emulating the leadership of captain Dupont.

Despite securing a third title in five years, Galthie acknowledged the need for defensive improvements ahead of the upcoming World Cup, emphasizing the achievement as a culmination of persistent growth.

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