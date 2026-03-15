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Medvedev and Sinner Set for Indian Wells Final Clash

Carlos Alcaraz's dream of winning a third consecutive Indian Wells title was dashed by Daniil Medvedev, who beat him in straight sets. Jannik Sinner also advanced to the final after defeating Alexander Zverev, maintaining an undefeated streak in the tournament. This sets up an exciting final showdown.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-03-2026 06:12 IST | Created: 15-03-2026 06:12 IST
Medvedev and Sinner Set for Indian Wells Final Clash
Carlos Alcaraz

Daniil Medvedev ended Carlos Alcaraz's pursuit of a third straight Indian Wells title with a commanding 6-3, 7-6(3) victory. Medvedev's win sets the stage for a thrilling final against Jannik Sinner, who displayed impressive form to defeat Alexander Zverev 6-2, 6-4.

Jannik Sinner unleashed a powerful performance against Alexander Zverev, firing eight aces and 18 winners while keeping errors minimal. This victory marks his sixth consecutive triumph over Zverev and maintains an unblemished record in the tournament.

In the second semifinal, Daniil Medvedev broke Alcaraz's serve early, taking control of the match. Despite a spirited response from Alcaraz in the second set, Medvedev maintained his composure, ultimately winning in a tiebreaker to earn his place in the final.

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