The race for the ownership of the San Diego Padres continues with four groups expected to submit final bids. After five initial bids, only four are under serious consideration according to The Athletic. Dialogue between the remaining groups and team officials is ongoing at their Peoria, Arizona spring training base.

The Bengals have signed veteran quarterback Josh Johnson to a one-year contract. Johnson returns to Cincinnati after previous experience in 2013 and 2015. The 39-year-old journeyman, who played for the Washington Commanders last season, has an extensive history in the NFL having played for a record 14 teams since being drafted in 2008.

In NWSL, Gotham FC spoiled Boston Legacy's historic opener with a 1-0 win amidst a record-breaking crowd of 30,207 at Gillette Stadium. Esther Gonzalez scored the sole goal for Gotham, benefiting from an accidental assist by a Boston defender. Meanwhile, WADA refutes reports of considering bans against U.S. officials over unpaid dues.