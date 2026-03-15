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Sports Highlights: Stunning Wins, Key Signings, and Milestones

Josh Johnson, the veteran quarterback, has been signed by the Bengals for a one-year deal, marking his third stint with the team. Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Lakers secured a victory against the Nuggets thanks to Luka Doncic's last-second shot. In other sports news, Venezuela and Italy made strides in the World Baseball Classic.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-03-2026 13:28 IST | Created: 15-03-2026 13:28 IST
Sports Highlights: Stunning Wins, Key Signings, and Milestones

The Cincinnati Bengals have secured the services of veteran quarterback Josh Johnson for a third time, inking him to a one-year deal. Johnson, an NFL journeyman, brings a wealth of experience to the team, having played for a record 14 teams since being drafted in 2008.

Over in the NBA, Luka Doncic's dramatic last-second baseline jumper secured a 127-125 overtime victory for the Los Angeles Lakers over the Denver Nuggets. Doncic showcased his all-round skills with a triple-double performance, which included 30 points, 13 assists, and 11 rebounds, helping the Lakers win the season series against Denver.

In baseball, Venezuela caused an upset by eliminating Japan, the defending champions, with an 8-5 victory in the World Baseball Classic quarter-finals. Meanwhile, Italy advanced to the semi-finals by beating Puerto Rico 8-6, marking significant progress in the tournament.

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