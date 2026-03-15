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Lewis Hamilton Celebrates Ferrari Podium Finish Behind Former Team Mercedes

Lewis Hamilton achieved his first podium with Ferrari, celebrating a third-place finish in China despite not winning a grand prix since joining the Italian team. The podium featured Hamilton's former team Mercedes with Kimi Antonelli winning. Mercedes' past, present, and future were showcased, leaving Hamilton hopeful for upcoming races.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-03-2026 16:23 IST | Created: 15-03-2026 16:23 IST
Lewis Hamilton Celebrates Ferrari Podium Finish Behind Former Team Mercedes
Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton marked his long-awaited first podium with Ferrari at the Chinese Grand Prix on Sunday, securing third place behind his former team, Mercedes. This achievement was a significant milestone for Formula One's most successful driver, who had not appeared on a podium since joining Ferrari last year.

Italian driver Kimi Antonelli, who replaced Hamilton at Mercedes, won the race at the Shanghai International Circuit, with former teammate George Russell finishing second. The podium represented both a nostalgic and promising moment for Mercedes, symbolizing the team's rich history and bright future.

Reflecting on his performance, Hamilton expressed excitement and gratitude, acknowledging a fantastic start and highlighting lessons learned from previous races. Despite challenges, his determination paid off, rewarding his Ferrari team with their first podium. As Mercedes continues to dominate, Hamilton remains committed to narrowing the gap and improving in future races.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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