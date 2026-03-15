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Vibrations Plague Alonso's Aston Martin at Chinese Grand Prix

Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso retired from the Chinese Grand Prix due to excessive vibration in his Honda-powered car, hindering his ability to feel his hands and feet. Hopes were high for improvement with the 2026 overhaul and Adrian Newey's design, but the team faced struggles on track.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-03-2026 21:28 IST | Created: 15-03-2026 21:28 IST
Vibrations Plague Alonso's Aston Martin at Chinese Grand Prix
Fernando Alonso

During the Chinese Grand Prix, Fernando Alonso of Aston Martin was forced to retire due to severe vibrations rendering his hands and feet numb. The problem, stemming from the Honda-powered engine, highlighted the team's challenges despite expectations for 2026's regulation changes and design innovations by Adrian Newey.

The Spaniard reported issues between laps 20 and 35, admitting the team was trailing and unlikely to gain ground. With Honda's engine integral to past championship successes, finding a solution before the upcoming Japan Grand Prix is critical for the team.

Alonso noted that current fixes are temporary, and more comprehensive engine testing is required. Meanwhile, teammate Lance Stroll expressed skepticism about potential improvements, commenting on the necessity of divine intervention for a swift resolution before the next race.

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