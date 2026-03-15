Vibrations Plague Alonso's Aston Martin at Chinese Grand Prix

During the Chinese Grand Prix, Fernando Alonso of Aston Martin was forced to retire due to severe vibrations rendering his hands and feet numb. The problem, stemming from the Honda-powered engine, highlighted the team's challenges despite expectations for 2026's regulation changes and design innovations by Adrian Newey.

The Spaniard reported issues between laps 20 and 35, admitting the team was trailing and unlikely to gain ground. With Honda's engine integral to past championship successes, finding a solution before the upcoming Japan Grand Prix is critical for the team.

Alonso noted that current fixes are temporary, and more comprehensive engine testing is required. Meanwhile, teammate Lance Stroll expressed skepticism about potential improvements, commenting on the necessity of divine intervention for a swift resolution before the next race.