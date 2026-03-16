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Novak Djokovic Withdraws from Miami Open due to Injury

Tennis star Novak Djokovic has pulled out of the Miami Open due to a right shoulder injury. The 38-year-old, who holds a record six wins at the tournament, is missing the chance to pursue a seventh title. Djokovic withdrew following his recent performance at Indian Wells.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-03-2026 00:59 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 00:59 IST
Novak Djokovic Withdraws from Miami Open due to Injury
Novak Djokovic

World-renowned tennis player Novak Djokovic has announced his withdrawal from the upcoming Miami Open due to a right shoulder injury. The news was confirmed by tournament organizers on Sunday, creating a noticeable void in the event's lineup.

The 38-year-old athlete recently competed in Indian Wells, where he was defeated by defending champion Jack Draper. Djokovic also played in doubles alongside Stefanos Tsitsipas but exited in the second round of the tournament.

A 24-time Grand Slam champion, Djokovic is the most successful men's player in Miami Open history with six titles to his name. His withdrawal means that the opportunity to chase a record-breaking seventh title is now missed. The Miami Open is slated to begin on Wednesday, with qualifying rounds starting on Monday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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