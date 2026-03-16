Le Havre Denies Lyon Victory Even With a Man Down

Lyon's French league woes were compounded as their winless streak reached a fourth match with a 0-0 draw against 10-man Le Havre. The host team, despite the dismissal of Stephan Zagadou in the 56th minute, was the stronger side and held firm, denying Lyon a desperately needed victory.

Le Havre's result, which took them 10 points clear of automatic relegation, hit the woodwork twice, emphasizing their competitive edge. Meanwhile, Marseille secured a 1-0 win over Auxerre, while Lens missed a chance to top the standings after a 2-1 defeat at Lorient. With Paris Saint-Germain inactive this weekend, the Parisian club maintains its lead at the Ligue 1 summit.

Meanwhile, Lille capitalized on its opportunity by defeating Rennes 2-1, with Matias Fernandez-Pardo playing a key role. Skirmishes between Rennes and Lille supporters marred pre-match activities, resulting in police intervention. Elsewhere, Toulouse snatched a dramatic 4-3 victory over Metz, further extending Metz's winless streak.