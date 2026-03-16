Left Menu

Le Havre Denies Lyon Victory Even With a Man Down

Lyon's struggle continued with a 0-0 draw against 10-man Le Havre, marking a fourth straight winless game in Ligue 1. Despite their numerical disadvantage, Le Havre dominated the match. The result leaves Lyon trailing behind Marseille, while PSG maintains a small lead at the Ligue 1 summit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 16-03-2026 09:35 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 09:35 IST
Le Havre Denies Lyon Victory Even With a Man Down
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Lyon's French league woes were compounded as their winless streak reached a fourth match with a 0-0 draw against 10-man Le Havre. The host team, despite the dismissal of Stephan Zagadou in the 56th minute, was the stronger side and held firm, denying Lyon a desperately needed victory.

Le Havre's result, which took them 10 points clear of automatic relegation, hit the woodwork twice, emphasizing their competitive edge. Meanwhile, Marseille secured a 1-0 win over Auxerre, while Lens missed a chance to top the standings after a 2-1 defeat at Lorient. With Paris Saint-Germain inactive this weekend, the Parisian club maintains its lead at the Ligue 1 summit.

Meanwhile, Lille capitalized on its opportunity by defeating Rennes 2-1, with Matias Fernandez-Pardo playing a key role. Skirmishes between Rennes and Lille supporters marred pre-match activities, resulting in police intervention. Elsewhere, Toulouse snatched a dramatic 4-3 victory over Metz, further extending Metz's winless streak.

TRENDING

1
Kerala Congress to Announce Assembly Election Candidates in Phases

Kerala Congress to Announce Assembly Election Candidates in Phases

 India
2
Officebanao: Revolutionizing Commercial Interiors with Fresh Capital

Officebanao: Revolutionizing Commercial Interiors with Fresh Capital

 India
3
Assam's Healthcare Transformation: Amit Shah Unveils New Medical Projects Amidst Allegations

Assam's Healthcare Transformation: Amit Shah Unveils New Medical Projects Am...

 India
4
Andhra Pradesh Braces for Thunderstorms: IMD Issues Weather Alert

Andhra Pradesh Braces for Thunderstorms: IMD Issues Weather Alert

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and automation fueling new workplace fear: Technological unemployment anxiety

Global AI safety efforts focus too much on prevention

Financial inclusion can boost Africa’s economy, if institutions are strong

Opportunities and challenges for AI digital twins in farming

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026