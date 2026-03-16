Dream to Destiny: Indian Cricket's Global Ascendancy

Indian cricket legend Mithali Raj expressed her joy at witnessing Indian cricket's long-held dream of global dominance materialize, as men's, women's, and junior teams captured major world titles recently. Speaking at the BCCI Naman awards, she hailed this period as a proud moment in cricketing history.

Raj praised Jay Shah's visionary role in transforming Indian women's cricket, crediting him for enhancing the game's profile worldwide. Shah's tenure saw the implementation of equal pay for cricketers and the establishment of the Women's Premier League, marking significant milestones in promoting the women's game.

Drawing inspiration from icons like Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid, Raj emphasized the importance of interactions between male and female cricketers to elevate standards. The event also honored past cricket trailblazers, acknowledging their contributions to the sport.

(With inputs from agencies.)