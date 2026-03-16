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Zaheer Khan Joins Antwerp Anchors as Co-Owner, Boosting European Cricket

Indian cricket legend Zaheer Khan becomes co-owner of Antwerp Anchors in the EUT20 Belgium Cricket League, aiming to boost cricket in Europe. His involvement brings not only his cricketing stature but also his dedication to nurturing new talent. The league will run from June 4–14 in Brussels.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 16-03-2026 13:00 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 13:00 IST
Zaheer Khan Joins Antwerp Anchors as Co-Owner, Boosting European Cricket
Zaheer Khan
  • Country:
  • India

Indian cricket icon Zaheer Khan has taken ownership stakes in the Antwerp Anchors, marking his commitment to enhancing the presence of cricket in Europe. As a co-owner of the franchise in the EUT20 Belgium Cricket League, Khan aims to identify and nurture fresh talent across the continent.

Scheduled from June 4–14 in Brussels, the league's inaugural edition promises to set a new benchmark for T20 cricket in Europe, showcasing international stars like Andre Russell, David Warner, and Alex Hales. Russell, an esteemed all-rounder, underpins the Antwerp Anchors' ambitions from the outset.

The involvement of celebrated figures such as Khan and Russell signifies the EUT20 Belgium Cricket League's dedication to building a vibrant cricketing community in Europe, appealing to multicultural audiences and inspiring young talents in the region.

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