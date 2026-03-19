Teen Star Lennart Karl Shines Bright As Germany Prepares for World Cup

Bayern Munich teenager Lennart Karl has been called up to the Germany squad for the first time ahead of the World Cup, thanks to his noteworthy performances in the Champions League. Additionally, Real Madrid defender Antonio Rüdiger has been brought back into the fold.

The announcement came soon after the 18-year-old Karl impressed by assisting one goal and netting another in Bayern's match against Atalanta. This performance added to his tally, taking him to four goals and two assists in just seven Champions League appearances. Karl made history by becoming Bayern's youngest goal-scorer in the competition during his debut in October.

Meanwhile, Karl's Bayern teammate Jonas Urbig, who has stepped up in goal while Manuel Neuer recovers from calf issues, is also poised for a potential international debut. Urbig's swift return from a concussion helped Bayern secure a convincing 10-2 aggregate victory over Atalanta. With Germany preparing for friendly clashes against Switzerland and Ghana, other players like Stuttgart striker Deniz Undav are ready to make their mark.

(With inputs from agencies.)