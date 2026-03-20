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Kolkata Knight Riders Face Setback as Harshit Rana Ruled Out of IPL 2026

Harshit Rana, a key player for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), is out of IPL 2026 due to a ligament injury. The team is evaluating potential replacements like Navdeep Saini and Sandeep Warrier. KKR also awaits updates on injured pacer Matheesha Pathirana, with Varun Chakravarthy’s form in the spotlight.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 20-03-2026 19:24 IST | Created: 20-03-2026 19:24 IST
Kolkata Knight Riders Face Setback as Harshit Rana Ruled Out of IPL 2026
Harshit Rana
  • Country:
  • India

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have suffered a major setback ahead of IPL 2026 with the injury of pacer Harshit Rana, who sustained a ligament injury in his right knee during a T20 World Cup warm-up match against South Africa. The fast bowler recently underwent surgery and requires a lengthy rehabilitation.

KKR head coach Abhishek Nayar expressed concerns over replacing Harshit Rana, who has been integral to the team's success. The team is considering potential replacements such as Navdeep Saini, Akash Madhwal, Simarjeet Singh, Sandeep Warrier, and KM Asif after conducting trials and practice matches.

The absence of Harshit Rana and the injury of Sri Lankan pacer Matheesha Pathirana have forced KKR's management to seek viable alternatives, while attention also turns to Varun Chakravarthy's bowling form. The confirmation on Rana's recovery and KKR's final squad will be announced soon.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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