Kolkata Knight Riders Face Setback as Harshit Rana Ruled Out of IPL 2026

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have suffered a major setback ahead of IPL 2026 with the injury of pacer Harshit Rana, who sustained a ligament injury in his right knee during a T20 World Cup warm-up match against South Africa. The fast bowler recently underwent surgery and requires a lengthy rehabilitation.

KKR head coach Abhishek Nayar expressed concerns over replacing Harshit Rana, who has been integral to the team's success. The team is considering potential replacements such as Navdeep Saini, Akash Madhwal, Simarjeet Singh, Sandeep Warrier, and KM Asif after conducting trials and practice matches.

The absence of Harshit Rana and the injury of Sri Lankan pacer Matheesha Pathirana have forced KKR's management to seek viable alternatives, while attention also turns to Varun Chakravarthy's bowling form. The confirmation on Rana's recovery and KKR's final squad will be announced soon.

(With inputs from agencies.)