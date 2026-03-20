Jonathan Wheatley Departs Audi F1: Aston Martin Beckons?

Jonathan Wheatley, the principal of the Audi Formula 1 team, has exited the team merely two races following its rebranding from Sauber. This departure coincides with reports of Aston Martin seeking to engage Wheatley's expertise amid its challenging season.

Audi confirmed on Friday that Wheatley left due to 'personal reasons' and hinted at more structural changes within the team. Wheatley was at the helm of Sauber during its transformation into the Audi works team under the leadership of Mattia Binotto, who is set to replace him ahead of the Japanese Grand Prix.

Media outlets, including the BBC, suggest that Aston Martin's approached Wheatley might lead to a reunion with Adrian Newey, who he worked with during Red Bull's dominant era. Despite their own challenges, including engine reliability, Audi started the season strong with a ninth-place finish in Australia.

(With inputs from agencies.)