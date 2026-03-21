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Mystery of Missing Rally Champion in Maldives Speedboat Mishap

Indian National Rally Champion Hari Singh and another individual remain missing after a speedboat accident in the Maldives. Seven people were involved, including industrialist Gautam Singhania. Search efforts are ongoing, with fears they may be trapped in a coral reef. Singh's son returns to India amid the crisis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-03-2026 23:16 IST | Created: 21-03-2026 23:16 IST
Mystery of Missing Rally Champion in Maldives Speedboat Mishap
Hari Singh
  • Country:
  • India

An intense search continues in the Maldives for Hari Singh, a revered five-time Indian National Rally champion, following a speedboat crash that left him and another man missing. The incident, involving seven passengers, took a tragic turn early Friday when the boat overturned, sparking urgent rescue operations.

Among the passengers was renowned industrialist Gautam Singhania, who sustained minor injuries and has returned to Mumbai for recovery. Authorities fear Singh and the boat's captain might be trapped under coral reefs, causing concern over their potential demise, according to informed sources.

As search teams delve into the depths, Singh's family is coping with the crisis. His son, Mivaan, is heading back to India, while close friends remain onsite to assist. Hari Singh, cherished as 'The Flying Sikh', now faces an uncertain fate, overshadowing his decorated rally career.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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