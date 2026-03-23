Thrilling Wins and Surprising Turnarounds: A Recap of Sports Highlights

In a thrilling conclusion to the Fortinet Founders Cup, South Korea's Hyo Joo Kim claimed victory by maintaining her lead throughout the competition, overtaking rival Nelly Korda in Menlo Park, California. Kim's one-stroke win marks her eighth triumph on the LPGA Tour, recalling her earlier victory in 2015 at the same event.

Meanwhile, the Miami Open witnessed a shocking upset as American Sebastian Korda ousted world number one Carlos Alcaraz in a dramatic three-set match. Korda's decisive unreturnable serve in the third set marked the crowning moment of his career, sending waves through the tennis community.

In the NHL arena, Alex Ovechkin joined hockey legend Wayne Gretzky as the only players with 1,000 career goals, etching his name firmly in the history books. These events, combined with other sports developments, highlight a week filled with notable achievements and intense competitions.

(With inputs from agencies.)