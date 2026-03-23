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The Legacy of S Thyagarajan: Celebrated Hockey Scribe Bids Farewell

Veteran sports journalist S Thyagarajan, known for his exceptional coverage of hockey, passed away at 85 in Chennai. A prominent figure at 'The Hindu' and 'The Indian Express', he covered six Olympics and nine Asian Games, contributing immensely to Indian sports journalism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 23-03-2026 19:12 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 19:12 IST
The Legacy of S Thyagarajan: Celebrated Hockey Scribe Bids Farewell
  • Country:
  • India

S Thyagarajan, a revered figure in Indian sports journalism, passed away at the age of 85 in Chennai. Known for his dedicated coverage of hockey, Thyagarajan's career spanned decades, making significant contributions to the field with his reporting of six Olympics and nine Asian Games.

Thyagarajan's illustrious career was marked by his long tenure at 'The Hindu', starting from 1962 until his retirement in 2013. His journey began with 'The Indian Express' in 1961, demonstrating his passion for sports journalism early on. His expertise and storytelling prowess earned him widespread respect globally.

Apart from his journalistic achievements, he held key positions in committees of the International Hockey Federation and the Asian Hockey Federation. His passing is mourned as a significant loss to the sports journalism fraternity, with former colleagues and athletes paying tribute to his legacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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