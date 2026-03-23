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BCB Announces New National Selection Panel Led by Kazi Habibul Bashar

The Bangladesh Cricket Board appoints a new selection panel, led by former captain Kazi Habibul Bashar. Bashar, at 53, is supported by former pacer Hasibul Hossain, Naeem Islam, and Nadif Chowdhury. Their tenure extends to the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2027 in Africa.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-03-2026 19:29 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 19:29 IST
BCB Announces New National Selection Panel Led by Kazi Habibul Bashar
BCB logo. (Photo: X/@BCBtigers). Image Credit: ANI

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has unveiled its latest National Selection Panel, highlighted by the appointment of former captain Kazi Habibul Bashar as its Chairman. Known for his impressive cricketing resume, Bashar, 53, has a rich history with the Bangladesh men's and women's teams as a national selector.

Bashar, celebrated for his exceptional batting during his cricket career, boasts the milestone of being the first Bangladeshi to amass over 3000 Test runs. Joining him on the selection panel are notable figures such as former pacer Hasibul Hossain, who continues his role from the previous committee under Gazi Ashraf Hossain's leadership since September 2025.

The panel comprises Naeem Islam and Nadif Chowdhury. Naeem Islam, 39, with an illustrious career tallying over 20,000 runs, holds a national record with 34 first-class centuries. Nadif Chowdhury, 38, brings with him a rich legacy from two decades of cricket, including T20 international outings for Bangladesh. Post-retirement, he focuses on nurturing talent, currently working as an Age Group Selector for the BCB. This panel is set to function up to the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2027 in Africa, slated for October-November 2027.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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