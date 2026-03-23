Yan Diomande: The Rising Star Temporarily Sidetracked

Young football sensation Yan Diomande has been sidelined due to a shoulder injury, excluding him from Ivory Coast's squad for their pre-World Cup friendlies, as announced by his club Leipzig on Monday.

The 19-year-old has become a standout performer this season, netting 10 goals and delivering seven assists in 26 Bundesliga appearances since joining Leipzig in July. Diomande's impressive form has sparked interest from top clubs across Europe.

Leipzig confirmed that Diomande incurred a capsular injury during their 5-0 victory over Hoffenheim, leaving uncertainty over his return. To prioritize recovery, he will not join the national team this international break. The Ivory Coast will compete against South Korea and Scotland without him, as they prepare for the World Cup.

(With inputs from agencies.)