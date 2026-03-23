Gattuso's Italy: A Nervous Quest for World Cup Redemption

Italy's national soccer team, led by coach Gennaro Gattuso, is on a razor's edge as they gear up for a decisive World Cup playoff against Northern Ireland, amid a backdrop of past disappointments. Their performance will determine whether they avoid a 16-year absence from the prestigious tournament.

Gattuso candidly acknowledged the palpable nervousness permeating the team, noting that only those 'without blood running through their veins' wouldn't feel the pressure. Despite the nerves, he emphasizes the necessity of positivity and team unity, crucial elements given Italy's past playoff failures.

Facing injuries and with key players like Federico Chiesa absent, Gattuso focuses on rallying the team spirit, drawing from recent successes across Italian sports as motivation. A win could place Italy in World Cup Group B alongside Canada, Qatar, and Switzerland, offering a chance at redemption.

(With inputs from agencies.)