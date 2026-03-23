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Injury Concerns Cloud Dutch Warm-Up Matches

Netherlands forward Memphis Depay may miss the World Cup warm-up games due to an injury. Coach Ronald Koeman expressed concern over the growing injury list that includes key players. Despite the setbacks, the Dutch team prepares to face Norway and Ecuador as they gear up for the World Cup.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-03-2026 23:41 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 23:41 IST
Injury Concerns Cloud Dutch Warm-Up Matches

Netherlands forward Memphis Depay is doubtful for the World Cup warm-up matches against Norway and Ecuador this week, as stated by coach Ronald Koeman on Monday.

After suffering an injury during a match for his Brazilian club Corinthians, Depay's participation is uncertain, adding to the Dutch squad's injury woes.

Koeman highlighted the challenges posed by the injuries, stating, "We need to be very careful with the players," as they prepare for the World Cup games against Japan, Tunisia, and a European playoff winner.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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