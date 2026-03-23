Injury Concerns Cloud Dutch Warm-Up Matches

Netherlands forward Memphis Depay is doubtful for the World Cup warm-up matches against Norway and Ecuador this week, as stated by coach Ronald Koeman on Monday.

After suffering an injury during a match for his Brazilian club Corinthians, Depay's participation is uncertain, adding to the Dutch squad's injury woes.

Koeman highlighted the challenges posed by the injuries, stating, "We need to be very careful with the players," as they prepare for the World Cup games against Japan, Tunisia, and a European playoff winner.

(With inputs from agencies.)