Kylian Mbappe Aims for Stellar Comeback in World Cup Run-up
Kylian Mbappe has announced full recovery from his knee injury and aims to play all of Real Madrid's matches before the World Cup. After missing games last season, he played 26 minutes in Madrid's win over Atletico. Mbappe will join France for March friendlies in the U.S.
Kylian Mbappe, the prominent French striker, has declared his full recovery from a knee injury that sidelined him earlier this season. Determined to contribute to Real Madrid's success, the 27-year-old is focused on playing all remaining matches as he gears up for the World Cup.
After returning to action as a substitute in Real Madrid's 3-2 victory against Atletico last weekend, Mbappe is set to join the French national team's squad for international friendlies against Brazil and Colombia in the United States this March.
Aiming for peak performance, Mbappe is committed to replicating his preparation patterns from previous World Cups, striving for victories and titles with both club and country. France will compete in Group I against Norway, Senegal, and another team advancing through an intercontinental playoff.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kylian Mbappe
- France
- Real Madrid
- World Cup
- 2026
- friendlies
- knee injury
- Atletico
- Brazil
- Colombia
ALSO READ
Health sector allocated Rs 12,645 crore in Delhi govt's budget for 2026-27: CM Rekha Gupta.
CM Rekha Gupta presents Delhi govt's Rs 1,03,700 crore budget for 2026-27.
Delhi govt allocates Rs 7,887 crore for urban development dept, Rs 5,921 crore for PWD in 2026-27 budget.
Education sector to get Rs 19,148 crore in Delhi govt's budget for 2026-27.
Rs 227 crore allocated under Delhi Budget for 2026-27 for SC, ST, and OBC welfare schemes.