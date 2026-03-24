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Boxer Isis Sio on the Mend After Coma Scare

Isis Sio, a junior flyweight boxer, is recovering after being placed in a medically induced coma following a knockout loss. She is now breathing on her own but remains in intensive care. Her team clarifies that prior health evaluations cleared her for the recent fight.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sanbernardino | Updated: 24-03-2026 09:31 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 09:31 IST
Boxer Isis Sio on the Mend After Coma Scare
boxer

Boxer Isis Sio is making strides in her recovery, breathing independently after a medically induced coma. Sio, a 19-year-old junior flyweight, was hospitalized following a quick knockout loss in San Bernardino last weekend.

Sio remains in intensive care but has shown promising signs of improvement. According to a statement from her camp, a team of specialized medical professionals is carefully monitoring her condition. ProBox TV confirmed the positive development in a release.

Despite widespread online conjecture, Sio's representatives insist that she was medically cleared for her recent bout after a January loss. Her decision to fight on March 21 was carefully considered, with all necessary precautions in place.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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