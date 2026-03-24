Boxer Isis Sio on the Mend After Coma Scare
Isis Sio, a junior flyweight boxer, is recovering after being placed in a medically induced coma following a knockout loss. She is now breathing on her own but remains in intensive care. Her team clarifies that prior health evaluations cleared her for the recent fight.
Boxer Isis Sio is making strides in her recovery, breathing independently after a medically induced coma. Sio, a 19-year-old junior flyweight, was hospitalized following a quick knockout loss in San Bernardino last weekend.
Sio remains in intensive care but has shown promising signs of improvement. According to a statement from her camp, a team of specialized medical professionals is carefully monitoring her condition. ProBox TV confirmed the positive development in a release.
Despite widespread online conjecture, Sio's representatives insist that she was medically cleared for her recent bout after a January loss. Her decision to fight on March 21 was carefully considered, with all necessary precautions in place.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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