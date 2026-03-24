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Khelo India Tribal Games: Uniting Talents Across Nine Disciplines

The inaugural Khelo India Tribal Games in Chattisgarh promises action-packed events with 1300 athletes competing across nine disciplines. Spanning venues in Raipur, Jagdalpur, and Sarguja, the games feature traditional and modern sports. Odisha fields the largest team as India pushes to become a sporting nation inspired by tribal talent.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raipur | Updated: 24-03-2026 16:35 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 16:35 IST
Khelo India Tribal Games: Uniting Talents Across Nine Disciplines
  • Country:
  • India

The first-ever Khelo India Tribal Games is set to commence on Wednesday in Chattisgarh, bringing together close to 1300 athletes from across the country. The games will unfold across three venues—Raipur, Jagdalpur, and Sarguja—offering participants from 30 states a chance to compete for 106 gold medals across nine disciplines.

Odisha leads the slate with a contingent of 125 athletes, followed by hosts Chattisgarh with 121 athletes. Medals are contested in traditional sports such as mallakhamb and kabaddi alongside archery, athletics, football, hockey, swimming, wrestling, and weightlifting, highlighting India's rich sporting diversity.

Tribal hockey star Dilip Tirkey and national record holder Animesh Kujur emphasized the significance of the games for promoting sports among tribal communities. With Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for India as a sporting nation, the event represents a platform for nurturing future icons from tribal backgrounds.

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