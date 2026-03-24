Lens vs PSG: A Clash of Champions and Calendars
Paris Saint-Germain seeks to reschedule its Ligue 1 match against Lens due to Champions League commitments. Lens rejects this, citing fairness concerns regarding league prioritization. The French league's decision is pending, echoing past support for PSG in European competitions. Lens argues schedule changes would disrupt its own competitive plans.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 24-03-2026 18:57 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 18:57 IST
- Country:
- France
Paris Saint-Germain is requesting a postponement of its Ligue 1 match against Lens, scheduled for April 11. This request comes as PSG's Champions League quarterfinals against Liverpool bookend the fixture.
While the French league has previously accommodated PSG, Lens has rejected the move, highlighting concerns about fairness and the league's standing.
Lens, engaged in a tightly contested title race, argues that rescheduling would disrupt its calendar, potentially altering competitive dynamics and posing challenges for its resources.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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