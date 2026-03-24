Lens vs PSG: A Clash of Champions and Calendars

Paris Saint-Germain is requesting a postponement of its Ligue 1 match against Lens, scheduled for April 11. This request comes as PSG's Champions League quarterfinals against Liverpool bookend the fixture.

While the French league has previously accommodated PSG, Lens has rejected the move, highlighting concerns about fairness and the league's standing.

Lens, engaged in a tightly contested title race, argues that rescheduling would disrupt its calendar, potentially altering competitive dynamics and posing challenges for its resources.

(With inputs from agencies.)