Mikaela Shiffrin Nears Historic Sixth World Cup Title

Mikaela Shiffrin, the U.S. Alpine skiing star, is within reach of equalling a historic sixth women's World Cup title. Her latest triumph in Norway marked a record-extending 110th career win at the World Cup. The competition in Hafjell saw Shiffrin dominate the slalom event, securing a remarkable ninth victory in ten races this season.

The American athlete now leads her German rival Emma Aicher by 85 points as the season concludes, with only 100 points remaining in contention from the upcoming giant slalom finale. Shiffrin has already clinched the slalom World Cup title for a record ninth time and is poised to match the women's overall record of six titles held by Austrian skier Annemarie Moser-Proell since the 1970s.

In the final showdown, Shiffrin showcased her prowess by finishing 1.32 seconds ahead of Switzerland's Wendy Holdener, with Emma Aicher completing the podium. The suspense now shifts to Lillehammer, the resort near the 1994 Olympic venue, where the decisive races will unfold.

(With inputs from agencies.)